Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 6,595 To 1,128,836

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 1,128,836, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 149 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,948.

Moscow, the worst-hit part of Russia, reported 1,050 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 280,408.

According to the statement, 929,829 patients have recovered so far across the country, including 6,130 over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, 222,014 people were still under medical observation, and nearly 44 million tests have been conducted in Russia, the center said.

