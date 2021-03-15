UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 9,437 To 4,400,045

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,400,045, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, another 404 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 92,494.

According to the statement, 4,003,576 people have recovered, including 8,447 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,353 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,001,747.So far, over 115.5 million corona-virus tests have been conducted across the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

