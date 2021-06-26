(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Russia logged 21,665 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since Jan. 21, taking the nationwide tally to 5,430,753, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national death toll rose by 619 to 132,683 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 14,347 to 4,943,986.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 8,457 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,332,214.

According to official data, 36,970,273 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia as of Thursday.