Russia's Daily COVID-19 Cases Reach New Low In Months

Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 13,233 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since Oct. 10, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,099,323, with 80,979 deaths and 3,624,663 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,409 new cases, down from 1,818 the previous day, taking the city's total to 959,405.

More than 107.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

