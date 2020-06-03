UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Doping Ban Appeal To Be Heard In November: CAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's doping ban appeal to be heard in November: CAS

Lausanne, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The appeal by Russia's anti-doping agency against a four-year doping ban from international sport has been postponed to November, a Court of Arbitration for Sport official told AFP on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for July, the appeal, which pits RUSADA against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), will be held between November 2-5.

It will take place behind closed doors at an as yet unconfirmed location, despite WADA's insistence that it be public.

The ban was handed to Russia in December by WADA, who ruled that RUSADA had given it manipulated laboratory data.

In January the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said that the IOC and international federations needed a CAS ruling that "does not leave any room for interpretation".

Should WADA's ruling be confirmed, Russia will miss out on the postponed Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 winter Games in Beijing and that year's World Cup in Qatar.

The sanctions wouldn't stop Russian athletes from taking part in competitions, but they would have to compete under a neutral flag and with no national anthem.

Related Topics

World Russia Qatar Beijing Tokyo January July November December Olympics International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Washington Mayor Says She Does Not See Reason For ..

4 minutes ago

Achieving food autarky top priority of present gov ..

4 minutes ago

PPP demands corona test mandatory for all govt emp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.