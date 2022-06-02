UrduPoint.com

Russia's Failed Swift Strike In Ukraine Turns To War Of Attrition

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Russia's failed swift strike in Ukraine turns to war of attrition

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Russia's failure to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv and topple the government in the first days and weeks of its attack on its neighbour have prompted it to reduce its reach, focusing on a slow squeeze in the eastern Donbas region as the war passes its 100th day.

This week, Russian troops have solidified their hold on parts of the vital city of Severodonetsk, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that "the situation in the Donbas remains extremely difficult".

"The steamroller is indeed advancing, if laboriously," said Mathieu Boulegue of British military think-tank Chatham House.

"This isn't a military conquest" of the kind Russia might have hoped for.

"In the coming weeks, Moscow will be forced to switch from a war of movement to fighting from fixed positions," he predicted.

"It hasn't renewed its equipment, its forces are exhausted. The positions will soon freeze in place." President Vladimir Putin's war, launched on February 24 to horror in the West, may have fallen short of its initial objectives.

But with the fall of the key port of Mariupol, Russian troops have established a land link to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Further progress in the Donbas would be welcome news for the Kremlin, which continues to describe the assault as a "special military operation" rather than a war.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Mariupol February May From Government

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

8 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

9 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

9 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

9 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.