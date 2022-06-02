Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Russia's failure to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv and topple the government in the first days and weeks of its attack on its neighbour have prompted it to reduce its reach, focusing on a slow squeeze in the eastern Donbas region as the war passes its 100th day.

This week, Russian troops have solidified their hold on parts of the vital city of Severodonetsk, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that "the situation in the Donbas remains extremely difficult".

"The steamroller is indeed advancing, if laboriously," said Mathieu Boulegue of British military think-tank Chatham House.

"This isn't a military conquest" of the kind Russia might have hoped for.

"In the coming weeks, Moscow will be forced to switch from a war of movement to fighting from fixed positions," he predicted.

"It hasn't renewed its equipment, its forces are exhausted. The positions will soon freeze in place." President Vladimir Putin's war, launched on February 24 to horror in the West, may have fallen short of its initial objectives.

But with the fall of the key port of Mariupol, Russian troops have established a land link to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Further progress in the Donbas would be welcome news for the Kremlin, which continues to describe the assault as a "special military operation" rather than a war.