MOSCOW, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) (APP):Russia's largest gas producer Gazprom would temporarily halt gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 pipeline for scheduled maintenance from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, TASS reported on Wednesday.

TASS said that Gazprom's only gas turbine remaining in operation would be maintained by the German company Siemens during the period.

According to Gazprom, if there is no technical fault in the equipment, gas deliveries will be restored to 33 million cubic meters daily, which is 20 percent of the pipeline's full capacity.