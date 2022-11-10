UrduPoint.com

Russia's Kherson Withdrawal Shows Its Military Has 'real Problems': Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:41 AM

Russia's Kherson withdrawal shows its military has 'real problems': Biden

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow has "real problems" in the war.

"It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military," Biden told reporters in Washington.

Biden spoke after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party looked set to narrowly lose control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans, some of whom have vowed to review US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"In the area of foreign policy I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Biden added.

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson in a major blow to its invasion amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Kherson From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

21 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

26 minutes ago
 US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

9 hours ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

9 hours ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

9 hours ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.