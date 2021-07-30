UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Largest Space Module Docks With ISS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia's largest space module docks with ISS

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Russian multifunctional Nauka (Science) module has docked with the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced Thursday.

The module successfully docked with the Zvezda service module on the Russian segment of the ISS today at 16:29 Moscow time (1329 GMT), it said.

Following its launch on a Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 21, the module embarked on an eight-day journey to the space station.

The long-awaited Nauka module will replace the Pirs docking module, and become the largest Russian component of the ISS and provide Russian cosmonauts onboard the space outpost with their own room and capacity for lab research and storage space for scientific equipment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kazakhstan July From

Recent Stories

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

6 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

20 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

20 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

22 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.