UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov On Surprise Visit To Eritrea

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Lavrov on surprise visit to Eritrea

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Eritrea Thursday for a one-day surprise visit, the information ministry announced, part of an African tour.

Lavrov, on his second trip to Africa in six months, met President Isaias Afwerki, the ministry said.

Minister of Information Yemane G. Meskel said on Twitter: "The discussions centered on the dynamics of the war in Ukraine & enhancement of bilateral ties on sectors of energy, mining, information technology, education & health." Eritrea, one of the most closed off countries in the world, was one of only five countries to vote against a UN resolution in March 2022 condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov's tour to Africa, which has become a renewed diplomatic battleground since the Ukraine war began, has also taken him to Angola, Eswatini and South Africa.

Isaias has ruled Eritrea with an iron fist since independence from Ethiopia in 1993.

Its army has been accused of numerous atrocities against the civilian population during the brutal two-year war in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray.

Eritrean troops however started to pull out from towns in Tigray at the end of last week, the US and Ethiopian governments say.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution World Army Technology United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Vote Twitter Visit Independence Eritrea Ethiopia South Africa Angola March From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

30 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

2 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

2 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.