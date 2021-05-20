Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday praised his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "constructive" and "useful", saying both sides understand the need to mend ties.

"The conversation appeared constructive to me," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies after nearly two hours of talks with Blinken in Reykjavik.

The discussions were the first high-level ones between the two countries since Joe Biden became president.

"There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation in ties between Moscow and Washington," Lavrov told Russian reporters after meeting Blinken on the sidelines of the Arctic Council meeting in Iceland.

Since taking over the White House in January, Biden has taken a strong line against Russia.

But signs have emerged that the two sides are seeking to appease each other.

Lavrov said there were "a lot of logjams" in the two countries' ties and working through them was not easy.

"But I sensed the determination of Antony Blinken and his team to do it.

We will not be found wanting," he said.

"I believe the talks were useful," he added, saying the two sides also looked into the work of US and Russian diplomatic missions following tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.

"We've agreed to continue our joint actions -- which are developing rather successfully -- on regional conflicts where US and Russian interests overlap," he also said.

Lavrov and Blinken discussed Washington's proposal to organise a summit between the Russian and US leaders, possibly in June.

But asked by reporters if Russia formally agreed to the summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin, Lavrov did not reply.

He said however that the two had agreed to prepare proposals for the top-level summit, including those on strategic stability.

He said he had reiterated Moscow's suggestion of beginning broad dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, stressing that Blinken did not refuse.

"But experts will have yet to work on it," he added.