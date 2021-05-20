UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov Praises 'constructive' Talks With Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Russia's Lavrov praises 'constructive' talks with Blinken

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday praised his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "constructive" and "useful", saying both sides understand the need to mend ties.

"The conversation appeared constructive to me," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies after nearly two hours of talks with Blinken in Reykjavik.

The discussions were the first high-level ones between the two countries since Joe Biden became president.

"There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation in ties between Moscow and Washington," Lavrov told Russian reporters after meeting Blinken on the sidelines of the Arctic Council meeting in Iceland.

Since taking over the White House in January, Biden has taken a strong line against Russia.

But signs have emerged that the two sides are seeking to appease each other.

Lavrov said there were "a lot of logjams" in the two countries' ties and working through them was not easy.

"But I sensed the determination of Antony Blinken and his team to do it.

We will not be found wanting," he said.

"I believe the talks were useful," he added, saying the two sides also looked into the work of US and Russian diplomatic missions following tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.

"We've agreed to continue our joint actions -- which are developing rather successfully -- on regional conflicts where US and Russian interests overlap," he also said.

Lavrov and Blinken discussed Washington's proposal to organise a summit between the Russian and US leaders, possibly in June.

But asked by reporters if Russia formally agreed to the summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin, Lavrov did not reply.

He said however that the two had agreed to prepare proposals for the top-level summit, including those on strategic stability.

He said he had reiterated Moscow's suggestion of beginning broad dialogue with the United States on strategic stability, stressing that Blinken did not refuse.

"But experts will have yet to work on it," he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington White House Vladimir Putin Iceland United States January June

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

8 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

8 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

8 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

8 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.