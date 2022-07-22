UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov To Address Arab League On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Russia's top diplomat will address the Arab League at its Cairo headquarters Sunday, the organisation said, days after Russia took part in a summit hosted by Iran.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, it said on Thursday.

The United States has sought to isolate Russia on the global stage over its conflict with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken refusing to meet Lavrov earlier in July at a Group of 20 meeting in Bali.

Asked about Lavrov's trip, State Department spokesman Ned price said the United States was "less concerned with whom Foreign Minister Lavrov and his colleagues are communicating and more focused on the messages they're hearing".

"We understand that countries around the world have individual unique relations with Russia. But there are basic principles," he said, including "the idea that might in a 21st century can't make right.

" On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted a summit that was attended by his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey later announced that it had reached an agreement to allow grain out of Ukrainian ports.

The conflict has caused food insecurity in Arab nations, many of which are heavily dependent on wheat imports from Ukraine, the former Soviet state.

The Tehran summit came days after US President Joe Biden toured the middle East, where he visited Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia.

In Jerusalem, Biden and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced a new security pact which commits Washington to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

And in Saudi Arabia, he stressed that the US "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran".

Related Topics

Hearing Century Prime Minister World Israel Ukraine Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Cairo Tehran Jerusalem Vladimir Putin Price United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Tayyip Erdogan July Sunday From Agreement Wheat Top Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

3 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

3 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

3 hours ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

3 hours ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.