UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House Ratifies New START Treaty Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia's lower house ratifies New START treaty extension

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Russian parliament's lower house on Wednesday unanimously voted to ratify an agreement to extend by five years a key nuclear pact with the United States that was set to expire next week.

A total of 399 lawmakers voted in favour of extending the agreement, with no votes against or abstentions.

The upper house is expected to consider the ratification of the treaty extension later Wednesday.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals.

President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill extending the accord and the lower house ratified the pact after the Russian leader and new US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.

Signed in 2010, New START caps to 1,550 the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Moscow and Washington, who control the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

The agreement, which is due to expire on February 5, is seen as a rare opportunity for compromise between Moscow and Washington, whose ties have dramatically deteriorated in recent years.

The quick ratification of the pact raised hopes for greater stability between the world's two most heavily armed nations, drawing a line under the uncertainty that entered under Donald Trump, whom Biden replaced last week.

The accord was signed by then-US president Barack Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and was seen as a key component of Obama's efforts to "reset" ties with the Kremlin.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

28 minutes ago

Ukrainian Army Shells Positions of Luhansk People' ..

6 minutes ago

AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting on EU vaccine del ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Exports to Europe May Rise by Up to 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Recommends Sanctions Against 13 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.