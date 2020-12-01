UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mazepin To Make F1 Debut With Haas Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Sakhir, Bahrain, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will make his Formula One debut with the Haas team next year and could be joined by the son of Michael Schumacher.

The 21-year-old son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has signed a "multi-year" deal after a successful season so far in Formula Two, Haas said on Tuesday.

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, is the favourite to partner Mazepin at Haas, although the second driver is yet to be announced.

Mazepin said: "Becoming a Formula 1 driver is a lifelong dream come true for me. I really appreciate the trust being put in me by (team owner) Gene Haas, Gunther Steiner, and the whole of the team.

"They're giving a young driver an opportunity and I thank them for that.

"The team will be looking to me for feedback and inputs in order to refine its package for 2021 and beyond. I will take that responsibility on and can't wait to get started."Team principal Steiner said: "Nikita has underlined his credentials in F2 this year, with two victories and a handful of podiums in a strong season."Since switching to Formula Two this year from the lower-ranked competitions, Mazepin won the so-called "feature races", or longer races, at Silverstone and Mugello.

