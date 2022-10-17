UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Warns Israel Against Supplying Arms To Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel on Monday against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying any move to bolster Kyiv's forces would severely damage bilateral ties.

"Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime.

A very reckless move. It would destroy all bilateral relations between our countries," the former president and prime minister said in a statement on Telegram.

Israel has sent humanitarian aid including helmets to Ukraine, but it has stopped short of sending weaponry.

