UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novaya Gazeta Newspaper Says Print Licence Revoked

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper says print licence revoked

Moscow, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose chief editor last year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace prize, said Monday that a court had stripped it of its print licence.

"The Basmanny court of Moscow invalidated the registration certificate of the print version of Novaya Gazeta," the outlet said on social media.

The Basmanny court confirmed the verdict in a statement, following legal proceedings initiated by Russia's media watchdog.

The media regulator is also seeking to shut down Novaya Gazeta's website and a print magazine that it launched in July.

Two court hearings are scheduled for later this month.

Novaya Gazeta had suspended publication in late March until the end of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, after a series of media restrictions were imposed on coverage of the conflict.

Monday's decision came less than a week after the death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who helped in the founding of Novaya Gazeta in the early 1990s.

Novaya Gazeta chief editor Dmitry Muratov led the procession at Gorbachev's Moscow funeral on Saturday.

All main independent media outlets have been shut down in Russia or suspended their operations in the country.

Novaya Gazeta has paid a heavy price for its independent stance and investigative coverage over the years.

Since 2000, six of its journalists and contributors have been killed in connection with their work, including top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Price March July Media Top Court

Recent Stories

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

13 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

50 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.