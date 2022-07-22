UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Output Up 3.4 Pct In First Half Of 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russia's oil output up 3.4 pct in first half of 2022

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Russia's oil production increased by 3.4 percent year on year in the first six months of 2022, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Thursday.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shulginov said the country's oil production in the first half of 2022 rose by 3.

4 percent year on year, while natural gas production fell by 5 percent, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The minister said that while coal production in the first half of 2022 remained at the same level as the same period last year, the production of petrol and diesel fuel grew by 4.5 percent.

Talking about the energy sector's performance in the first half of 2022, Shulginov said that it was able to adapt to difficult economic conditions, adding that the domestic energy market was stable and there were no difficulties with energy supply.

Related Topics

Petrol Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Same Gas Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

4 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.