Open Menu

Russia's Progress MS-22 Cargo Spaceship Completes Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Progress MS-22 cargo spaceship completes mission

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Russia's Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft left the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday morning and sank in a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"Today, Progress MS-22 was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and disintegrated. The unburned elements of the ship's structure fell into a non-navigable area of the southern part of the Pacific Ocean," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The spacecraft was undocked from the ISS service module Zvezda at 2:50 a.

m. Moscow time (2350 GMT Sunday), and the braking engines were fired at 5:58 a.m. Moscow time (0258 GMT).

Progress MS-22 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb. 9 by a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and delivered more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS two days later. With the help of its engines, it carried out seven orbit corrections of the station.

A new cargo ship, Progress MS-24, will arrive at the freed place on the module Zvezda in four days. Progress MS-23, which arrived on May 24, remains part of the ISS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

1 hour ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

2 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

2 hours ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

3 hours ago
Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

3 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

3 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

3 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

4 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous