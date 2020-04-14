Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :When President Vladimir Putin announced a paid holiday for the month of April to keep Russians home and prevent the coronavirus from spreading, many small business owners braced themselves.

How would they keep to the president's promise of paying employees while they were shut down? The small furniture manufacturing company where Natalia Garnova works has told her she will receive only half her monthly salary of 40,000 rubles ($544).

"I do not know how I will feed my children tomorrow!" the 41-year-old told AFP.

"This month, we have no orders... We already know that several people will be laid off." Lawmakers are due Tuesday to table legislation to help small and medium-sized businesses, but for many it could already be too late.

According to the Center for Strategic Research, a think tank close to the government, about a third of companies it surveyed forced employees to take leave without pay from the first week of the non-working period.

Nearly half of the thousand companies surveyed reduced wages, 16 percent announced redundancies and nine percent anticipated bankruptcy this year.

The non-working period was initially introduced by Putin on March 28 and extended on April 2 to the end of the month as part of tightening measures to slow COVID-19.

Russia on Monday reported 2,558 new infections -- its biggest daily increase to date -- bringing its total tally to 18,328 cases and 148 deaths.

The fallout could see the number of unemployed rise from 2.5 to 8 million this year, according to Russia's Audit Chamber.