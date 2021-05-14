(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :India on Friday started innoculating its population with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the jab's developers said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the jab, said vaccination started in Hyderabad on Friday, making Sputnik V the "first foreign-made vaccine that is used in India".