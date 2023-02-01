UrduPoint.com

Russia's Transneft Says 500,000 Tons Of Russian Oil Shipped To Poland In Jan.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Russia's Transneft says 500,000 tons of Russian oil shipped to Poland in Jan.

MOSCOW , Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Russia's pipeline monopoly, Transneft, shipped 500,000 tons of oil to Poland in January, media reports said Tuesday.

Russian news agency, TASS, reported that the company has "everything ready to transit" 20,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany in February, citing an official representative of Transneft in a statement.

Noting that the shipment will be carried out through the Druzhba oil pipeline, the statement said the process is now at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

While EU countries are trying to reduce the purchase of Russian oil due to the Ukraine war, various sanctions are applied to the Russian energy sector.

The Druzhba oil pipeline was excluded from the scope of sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Oil Germany Poland Kazakhstan January February Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

14 minutes ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

9 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

9 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

9 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.