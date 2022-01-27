(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia said Thursday its views were not addressed in a US response to its security proposals to end tensions over Ukraine, but added that Moscow would not respond hastily.

"It cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Let's not rush into assessments, it takes time to analyse," he said.