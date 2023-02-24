UrduPoint.com

Russia's Wagner Claims Capture Of Ukraine Village Near Bakhmut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russia's Wagner claims capture of Ukraine village near Bakhmut

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The head of Russia's Wagner Group on Friday said that his fighters had captured a village near Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of fierce fighting between the two sides for months.

Berkhivka "is entirely under our control", Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement released by his press service on the one-year anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

AFP could not immediately verify the claim.

Moscow has been fighting to take Bakhmut for months, with the battle exposing tensions between the Wagner paramilitary group and Russia's army, though the Kremlin denies any rift.

The embattled city has turned into a key political and symbolic prize and the fight for it is now the longest-running battle of Russia's year-long offensive.

Although capturing Bakhmut would be a major win for Moscow, analysts say its capture would be mainly symbolic as the city holds little strategic value.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

28 minutes ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

37 minutes ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

40 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.