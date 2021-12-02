UrduPoint.com

'Rust' Armorer Says Barely Checked Gun Before Fatal Shooting: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:40 AM

'Rust' armorer says barely checked gun before fatal shooting: police

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The woman in charge of the gun fatally fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" told police she "didn't really check it too much" immediately before the tragedy.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, armorer on the low-budget Western, spoke to investigators as they probed how live rounds ended up on the New Mexico film set last month, leading to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Cinematographer Hutchins was shot and killed as Baldwin rehearsed a scene in which he fires a gun at the camera.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, Gutierrez-Reed told police she had loaded the Colt .45 with five dummy rounds before a lunch break.

After lunch, the weapon was retrieved from a safe, and Gutierrez-Reed added a final round before handing it to another crew member. Moments later, she heard a gun shot from inside the set.

Gutierrez-Reed said she "didn't really check it too much" because the weapon had been locked up at lunch.

"We had the gun the whole time before that, and nothing happened, and I wasn't in there, and they weren't even supposed to be pulling the hammer back," she added.

Police seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which they believed to be a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and some suspected live ammunition.

On Tuesday, investigators shared new information about the possible origin of live rounds.

Ammunition for the production came from multiple sources, including Seth Kenney, an Arizona weapon rental supplier.

Kenney told investigators he may have passed "reloaded ammunition" to the "Rust" set which matched the logo on a cartridge suspected to have contained the live round that killed Halyna.

"Reloaded ammunition" refers to rounds that are assembled from component parts, not manufactured as complete live rounds.

Gutierrez-Reed's father Thell Reed, a veteran armorer, said he had provided live ammo to Kenney on a previous film they worked on together that was "not factory made," and which was never returned.

Prosecutors have refused to rule out criminal charges against any person involved with "Rust," including Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

The pair are also among those named in at least two civil lawsuits filed by other crew members.

Gutierrez-Reed has said she has "no idea" why live rounds were present, and her lawyers suggested an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting.

Reports have emerged of disquiet among staff over allegedly lax safety procedures, and Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza has spoken of "complacency" on the New Mexico set.

But Baldwin has called the tragedy a "one in a trillion episode" and insisted "Rust" had a "well-oiled crew."

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Lawyers Santa Fe Mendoza Mexico May Criminals Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

6 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.