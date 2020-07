Rusty Woods five shots adrift as Finau leads Memorial

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Tiger Woods showed signs of his five-month layoff Thursday, his one-under-par 71 putting him five strokes behind first-round leader Tony Finau at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods hadn't teed it up on the US PGA Tour since a stiff back hindered him at the Genesis Open at Riviera in February.

He opted to sit out the first five events since the tour returned to action in the wake of a three-month shut down caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-time major champion had four birdies in his one-under effort, rolling in a 14-foot birdie at the 18th at Muirfield Village to finish the day in red numbers.

"I felt good, I was little bit rusty, but I felt like overall it was a good start," Woods said, adding that he was happy to feel the old pre-tournament "edginess" despite the lack of fans on the course.

"It was a good feeling," said Woods, who opened with a birdie at the 10th hole and was two-under through three before bogeys at the sixth and eighth.

His birdie at 15 was his first all day at a par-five, but he gave a shot back with a bogey from a greenside bunker at 16 before closing with a 14-foot birdie putt.

"I got a feel for the round early, I just didn't make anything today," Woods said. "I was very pleased with the way i drove it, my feel for my irons, I just didn't quite hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying." Woods was very much in the mix, however, on a day when tough, windy conditions made Finau's six-under effort, which included nine birdies, all the more impressive.

Finau strung together three straight birdies at the ninth, 10th and 11th, and closed with back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 to pull one stroke clear of Ryan Palmer.

Palmer had an impressive five birdies without a bogey in his five-under 67.

It was a further stroke back to Brendan Steele and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland.

"I made a lot of putts," Finau said. "Honestly I didn't feel like I hit it great off the tee. I didn't hit enough fairways to shoot six-under."