Ruth Bader Ginsburg hoped to outlast Trump: report

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87, told her granddaughter she didn't want to be replaced until "a new president is installed," US media reported.

A few days before her death, Ginsburg dictated the statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," according to NPR.

A progressive icon, Ginsburg -- affectionately known as the Notorious RBG -- was a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump.

She was outspoken in her condemnations of the president, a man she criticized for his "ego" and whose impact on the court she said she did not "even want to contemplate."Her death less than two months before a high-stakes presidential election will likely see Trump move quickly to name her successor, in an effort to stack the court with conservative justices and make good on one of his campaign trail promises -- dismantling Roe v. Wade, which protects women's right to an abortion.