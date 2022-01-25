UrduPoint.com

Ruthless Barty Made Pegula Feel 'helpless'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ruthless Barty made Pegula feel 'helpless'

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Jessica Pegula admitted Tuesday she felt "helpless" against ruthless world number one Ashleigh Barty, saying she "plays more like a guy".

The American 21st seed had beaten powerful fifth seed Maria Sakkari to make the last eight at Melbourne Park for the second straight year.

But she was no match for the unrelenting Australian who crushed her 6-2, 6-0 in just 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Pegula said Barty is so good she was "living in everyone's head a little bit".

"You feel pretty helpless," she said.

"I think that when she gets into a rhythm, her game just kind of picks you apart a little bit, and it can be really frustrating because you don't feel like you can get a lot of free points.

"There's really not much you can do." Barty has lost just 17 games in five matches to reach her fourth Grand Slam semi-final as she targets a first title on home soil.

Since her last semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park in 2020, when she was upset by eventual champion Sofia Kenin, she has been dominant, reigning as world number one for 112 consecutive weeks.

Pegula said it was incredibly hard to figure out her game.

"Honestly, she just does everything I think a little bit better than everybody," she said.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Sofia 2020

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

20 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

45 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

45 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

45 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.