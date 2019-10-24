Ruthless Federer into Basel quarter-finals for 17th time

Basel, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Roger Federer crushed Radu Albot 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday to win his 22nd match in a row at the Swiss Indoors, earning a quarter-final place.

The nine-time champion was ruthless in a 22-minute opening set, finishing the entire job in 63 minutes to reach the last eight at his hometown event for the 17th time in 19 appearances in front of 9,000 fans.

He will on Friday face the winner from Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe, who both earned straight-set wins earlier Wednesday.