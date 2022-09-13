UrduPoint.com

Ruto Pledges To Work For All Kenyans After Swearing-in

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans after swearing-in

Nairobi, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, five weeks after his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.

Tens of thousands of people joined regional heads of state at a packed stadium in Nairobi to watch him take the oath of office, with many spectators clad in the bright yellow of Ruto's party, cheering loudly and waving Kenyan flags.

"I will work with all Kenyans irrespective of who they voted for," the 55-year-old said in his inauguration speech, announcing a series of measures to tackle the country's economic woes.

"In this process we have demonstrated the maturity of our democracy, the robustness of our institutions and the resilience of the Kenyan people."A notoriously ambitious politician who has been deputy president since 2013, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga -- who had the backing of now former president Uhuru Kenyatta -- by less than two percentage points in the August 9 poll.

But the Supreme Court on September 5 unanimously upheld his victory, dismissing his opponents' claims of fraud and mismanagement.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Democracy Nairobi August September All

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

26 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

41 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.