Ruto Sworn In As Kenya's President After Disputed Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president after disputed poll

Nairobi, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, five weeks after his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.

Tens of thousands of people joined regional heads of state at a packed stadium in Nairobi to watch him take the oath of office, with many spectators clad in the bright yellow of Ruto's party, and waving Kenyan flags.

"This moment is a moment like no other," the 55-year-old said in his inauguration speech to raucous cheers.

"Today, I want to thank God, because a village boy has become the president of Kenya." A notoriously ambitious politician who has been deputy president since 2013, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga -- who had the backing of now former president Uhuru Kenyatta -- by less than two percentage points in the August 9 poll.

But the Supreme Court on September 5 unanimously upheld his victory, dismissing his opponents' claims of fraud and mismanagement.

The 55-year-old rags-to-riches businessman, who once sold chickens on the roadside, now faces a daunting task to steer a polarised country gripped by a cost-of-living crisis and punishing drought.

His rise to State House has been closely watched by the international community, which looks to Kenya as a reliable and stable democracy in a turbulent region.

"Dawn of Ruto era," trumpeted the front-page headline in The Standard newspaper, while The Star said: "Time for Ruto."Several people were injured earlier as crowds tried to force their way into the stadium. Television footage showed dozens of people falling on top of one other in a crush at one entrance gate.

Police had urged Kenyans to watch proceedings from home after the 60,000-seat stadium was filled before sunrise.

