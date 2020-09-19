UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruud Battles Into Semi-finals To End Italian Hopes In Rome

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Ruud battles into semi-finals to end Italian hopes in Rome

Rome, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Norway's Casper Ruud battled past Italian fourth seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Saturday.

The 21-year-old won through 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-final on clay at the Foro Italico after having being eliminated by the Italian in the US Open third round.

The 34th-ranked Ruud will next play either world number one Novak Djokovic or German qualifier Dominik Koepfer for a place in the finals.

Ruud -- son of former tennis player Christian Ruud -- becomes the first Norwegian to reach the last four of a Masters tournament.

Berrettini's elimination ended home hopes in the tournament which will be open to a limited number of spectators from Sunday's semi-finals.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Casper Sunday Christian From US Open

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

21 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

36 minutes ago

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

1 hour ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

1 hour ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.