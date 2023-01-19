UrduPoint.com

Ruud Beaten To Boost Djokovic Title Charge At Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Ruud beaten to boost Djokovic title charge at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Casper Ruud on Thursday joined Rafael Nadal in making a stunning second-round exit from the Australian Open, in another boost to Novak Djokovic's bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Second-seeded Ruud needed a medical timeout and was always struggling against hard-hitting Jenson Brooksby, the Norwegian going down 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2.

Defending champion Nadal limped out of the tournament on day three in a shock defeat to Mackenzie McDonald and on day four it was another American who ousted Ruud.

The top two seeds are now gone in the first week at Melbourne Park, with Nadal saying on Thursday he will be out for about six to eight weeks with his hip injury.

The 39th-ranked Brooksby, who is on his Australian Open debut, will face Tommy Paul in round three after his fellow American beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets.

"First and foremost, Casper is a warrior, I knew it would be a great battle out there," said Brooksby, 22.

"I'm just really proud of my mental resolve after the third-set battle didn't go my way, and to turn it around." Serbia's Djokovic will step up his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown when he faces 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

The former world number one, attempting to equal Nadal's record 22 major titles, started his campaign with a ruthless victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Also into round three of a men's draw which was already missing injured world number Carlos Alcaraz is Russia's fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev. He beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3.

Britain's Dan Evans, seeded 25, saw off Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

