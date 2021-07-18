UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruud Crushes Coria In Bastad Final

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ruud crushes Coria in Bastad final

Bastad, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Norway's Casper Ruud, ranked 16th in the world, won the ATP Bastad tournament in Sweden on Sunday, beating Argentina's Federico Coria, ranked 77th.

Ruud, seeded No. 1, beat Coria 6-3, 6-3 after winning in the semis against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

He did not drop a set in the tournament It was the third ATP tournament win for the 22-year-old Ruud, following wins in Buenos Aires in 2020 and Geneva in May.

He has also reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid this year.

Coria was competing in his first top-level final.

While Coria has been selected for the Argentina team for the Olympic tennis, Ruud has withdrawn from Tokyo.

Related Topics

Tennis World Buenos Aires Munich Tokyo Madrid Geneva Casper Argentina Spain Sweden May Sunday 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

3 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.