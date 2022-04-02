Ruud powers past Cerundolo into Miami Open final

(@FahadShabbir)

Miami, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Casper Ruud would happily take success in Masters tennis or golf, just as long as he's lifting a title.

The 23-year-old world number eight from Norway reached the Miami Open final with a straight sets victory over surprise package Francisco Cerundolo, reinforcing his standing as part of a younger generation who are beginning to make some serious waves on the ATP tour.

Ruud is the first Norwegian to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final and surely one of the only top men's tennis players to have an Instagram account devoted solely to his golfing skills.

He will be keeping an eye on the action from Augusta National next week while he's competing in Houston, but hopes to arrive in Texas with the Miami Open title secured.

Ruud will face either Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, 18, or defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final in what will be the biggest match of his career.

Dealing with pressure situations, though, is par for the course, especially when you have played 18 holes with 21-time Grand Slam Rafael Nadal -- a keen golfer.

"I enjoy watching both sports and I try to watch a lot of golf especially here in the States," Ruud told AFP.

"I've played Rafa a couple of times over the last two years. He's a very good golfer. He beat me and is a very tough competitor.

"Honestly, it was a bit tough when we played because he doesn't say much because he's so focused. Normally you're laughing a little bit and joking around, but with him it's no joke.

" Ruud's father, Christian, was Norway's most successful player until he was surpassed by Casper, reaching 39th in the world.

Although he's eyeing a first Masters title on the hard courts of Miami, Ruud is already thinking about the upcoming clay court season, where he hopes to impress at Monte Carlo and then at Roland Garros.

But Ruud isn't entertaining high hopes of Wimbledon.

"I think grass is for golf players," he said. "My preparation for winning is pretty much just playing golf before the tournament because I feel more comfortable on the golf course.

"But let's see if we can change that." Ruud is through to his first Masters 1000 final after three semi-final defeats at the level.

He overpowered Cerundolo, making his first appearance at the elite Masters level, 6-4, 6-1.

Cerundolo, cheered on by an enthusiastic group of Argentina fans in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, was outserved by Ruud in the first set and a break to make it 3-1 in the second signalled the beginning of the end for the world number 103.

"I didn't expect that if I ever made a Masters 1000 final, it would be here in Miami but I'll take it," said Ruud, who sealed the win with an ace.

For Cerundolo, defeat hurt but the progress made by the 23 year-old in south Florida is undeniable.

"I am a bit angry but I have to look at the whole two weeks," he said. "It's been amazing. I'm so proud of what I have done."