Ruud says 'ridiculous' Djokovic not done winning Grand Slams

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :French Open runner-up Casper Ruud tipped Novak Djokovic to break the all-time record for Grand Slam titles after the Serb claimed his 23rd major on Sunday by winning at Roland Garros for the third time.

Djokovic, 36, moved out in front of Rafael Nadal as the man with the most Grand Slam triumphs, drawing level with Serena Williams and to within one of Margaret Court's record of 24.

He is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first Calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

"He holds all the records and these stats that are just ridiculous," said Ruud, the 24-year-old Norwegian who lost 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 to Djokovic.

"Just shows how complete of a player he is. He can win on any surface, anywhere, any balls that we play with. He will be up for the challenge.