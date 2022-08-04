UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Attacked Congo Troops, Backed Rebels: Experts For UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Goma, DR Congo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Rwandan troops have attacked soldiers inside DR Congo and aided the M23 rebel group, according to a report by independent experts for the UN seen by AFP on Thursday.

The findings follow months of deepening tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda over the notorious M23.

The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the militia, which has captured swathes of territory in recent months. Kigali has repeatedly denied any involvement.

But according to a 131-page report by experts for the UN Security Council, Rwanda has launched military interventions inside Congolese territory since at least November 2021.

Rwanda also "provided troop reinforcements" for specific M23 operations, the report said, "in particular when these aimed at seizing strategic towns and areas.

" The investigation also found that Congolese forces had been providing support for armed groups in the deeply troubled east.

The M23 -- for "March 23 Movement" -- is a primarily Congolese Tutsi group.

It first leapt to prominence in 2012 when it briefly captured the eastern DRC city of Goma before a joint Congolese-UN offensive drove it out.

After lying mostly dormant for years, the rebel group resumed fighting late last year.

It has made significant advances, notably capturing the strategic town of Bunagana on the Ugandan border in June.

