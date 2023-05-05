UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Counts Cost After Floods, Landslides Kill 130

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

Rubavu, Rwanda, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Rwandans grieved Thursday for lost loved ones and destroyed homes after powerful floods and landslides tore through the country killing at least 130 people and leaving many thousands homeless.

The government was still counting the cost as families buried their dead in the aftermath of one of the worst such natural disasters in years in the hilly East African nation.

Rivers of mud swept away homes and other infrastructure and cut off roads after heavy rains in several areas, particularly the Western Province bordering Lake Kivu where the worst devastation was reported.

"I found my child buried under rocks and bricks that fell on him during the heavy rains.

He died at the hospital," Anonciata, who only gave one name, told in the hard-hit district of Karongi.

"It is very devastating for our family. One of my other children also got badly injured on the head. I pray he survives." Imacule Kankwanzi said normal life had come to a halt in her village with nothing to eat and the roads blocked.

"Our houses are destroyed or flooded," she said. "My house is completely underwater. In short, we are desperate and without hope."In Rubavu, another district badly affected, survivors said the floodwaters brought their homes crashing down.

"I kept calling, asking and wondering where my children were," Nshimiyimana Egide told.

