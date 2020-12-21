UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Deploys Troops To C.Africa To Defend Its Peacekeepers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rwanda deploys troops to C.Africa to defend its peacekeepers

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :President Paul Kagame said Monday that Rwandan troops deployed to the Central African Republic to protect its peacekeepers there would not be bound by UN rules of engagement.

The Central African Republic's government on Saturday accused the country's former president Francois Bozize of leading three armed groups in an attempted coup as tensions mount ahead of key presidential and legislative elections on December 27.

On Monday Kagame told a press conference that the aim of the armed groups was to "disrupt the elections" and that Rwanda "also learned that some of them wanted to target our own forces in Central Africa because our forces there have been uncompromising".

He said the new Rwandan troops would not be bound by UN rules of engagement when dealing with the rebel forces.

They will instead operate under a new bilateral arrangement with car that will authorise them to contain "any situation that is aimed at disrupting the elections and also protect Rwandan peacekeepers against being targeted by rebels." A spokesman for the UN's MINUSCA peacekeeping force in CAR said Sunday that the rebels who had been advancing on the capital Bangui had been pushed back.

Rwanda has been a main contributor to MINUSCA since it first deployed in 2014.

MINUSCA's Rwandan contingent is notably in charge of the security of CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and the presidential palace.

Rwanda's defence ministry had announced the fresh troop deployment late Sunday, without giving details on when or how many Rwandan troops would go the former French colony.

However CAR's government said that Rwanda had sent "several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting." Bangui also announced that Russia has "sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" to the country under another bilateral agreement.

The African Union's chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was deeply concerned about the situation in CAR and "condemns in the strongest terms the resurgence" of violence in parts of the coup-prone country.

He also called on all sides to show "calm and restraint".

Bozize, who came to power in a coup in 2003 before himself being overthrown in 2013, had declared he was running in Sunday's vote and was considered Touadera's main rival.

But the 74-year-old was barred from running by the country's top court, on the grounds that a warrant was out for his arrest on charges including murder, arbitrary arrest and torture.

