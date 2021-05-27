Rwanda genocide survivors' group regrets lack of 'clear apology' from Macron

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Rwanda's main genocide survivor group said Thursday it was disappointed President Emmanuel Macron did not "present a clear apology" for France's role in the 1994 genocide during his visit to Rwanda.

Egide Nkuranga, president of the Ibuka association, said Macron did not "ask forgiveness". But he "really tried to explain the genocide, how it happened, what they didn't do, their responsibilities... It's very important, it shows that he understands us."