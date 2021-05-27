UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Genocide Survivors' Group Regrets Lack Of 'clear Apology' From Macron

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rwanda genocide survivors' group regrets lack of 'clear apology' from Macron

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Rwanda's main genocide survivor group said Thursday it was disappointed President Emmanuel Macron did not "present a clear apology" for France's role in the 1994 genocide during his visit to Rwanda.

Egide Nkuranga, president of the Ibuka association, said Macron did not "ask forgiveness". But he "really tried to explain the genocide, how it happened, what they didn't do, their responsibilities... It's very important, it shows that he understands us."

Related Topics

France Visit Rwanda

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

49 minutes ago

Court to indict accused on June 24, in judge video ..

2 minutes ago

SAS narrows loss, pins hopes on summer flights

2 minutes ago

Five drown in Indonesian selfie accident

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Lukashenko to Brief Putin on Ryana ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Consul General Says There Is No Data Confi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.