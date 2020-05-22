UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Genocide Suspect Bizimana Dead: UN Tribunal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Former Rwandan defence minister Augustin Bizimana, one of the top suspects wanted over the country's 1994 genocide, has died, the UN tribunal said Friday.

He is believed to have died around August 2000, "based on the conclusive identification of Bizimana's remains in a grave site in Pointe Noire, the Republic of the Congo," the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) said in a statement.

About 800,000 people, mainly members of the Tutsi ethnic group but also moderate Hutus, were slaughtered over 100 days of violence committed by Hutu extremists in 1994.

Bizmana had been indicted by the United Nations' International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1998.

The 13 counts included genocide, murder, rape and torture, including the murder of former prime minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana and 10 Belgian UN peacekeepers.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Defence Minister United Nations Died Rwanda Congo SITE August Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Emirates sets industry-leading safety standard for ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS acknowledges volunteer postgraduates involved ..

13 minutes ago

Italy's Veneto Sees No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st ..

24 minutes ago

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal ..

24 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Sci ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.