UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Improves Capacity For COVID-19 Vaccine Storage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Rwanda improves capacity for COVID-19 vaccine storage

KIGALI, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A Rwandan health official on Thursday said Rwanda has addressed the challenge of storing COVID-19 vaccines at low temperatures and has capacity to store about 300,000 vaccine doses.

"Currently we have no storage challenge for vaccines," Hassan Sibomana, head of Rwanda Biomedical Center's vaccination unit, told the national broadcaster Rwanda Television.

Five new ultra-cold freezers were purchased while other equipment to be used to transport the vaccines to different parts of the country are also ready, he said, adding that the government takes vaccine safety a priority to avoid any side effects on vaccinated people and have established a specialized and experienced team in charge of vaccine storage.

The official said that Rwanda expects to receive its first vaccines in March and aims to launch vaccination for the Primary beneficiaries around April 1.

Sabin Nsanzimana, director general of Rwanda Biomedical Center, confirmed with Xinhua that the five freezers can store vaccines at temperature below minus 80 degrees Celsius and will help Rwanda to accommodate any type of vaccine conditions.

Rwanda on Thursday reported 194 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 172 registered on Jan. 4.

The central African nation has recorded a total of 10,316 COVID-19 cases with 6,974 recoveries and 133 deaths.

Related Topics

Rwanda March April TV Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

10 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

10 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.