Rwanda launches campaign on child online protection

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Rwanda on Friday launched a three-month campaign aimed at raising awareness to protect children online.

The campaign was launched in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, during an event to mark International Day of the African Child, which fell on June 16.

Speaking at the launch, Nadine Umutoni, the director general of the National Child Development Agency (NCDA), said the campaign will be used to raise awareness of children's rights to access the internet but also to sensitize child caretakers on the associated risks to children.

"There is a need for everyone to promote and protect children's rights in the digital environment. But while the internet and the associated digital technologies are important in social and economic transformations there is a need for collective effort to protect children from risks and harms that are associated with its use," she said.

Umutoni warned that rapid internet growth comes with general risks to children such as online sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, child trafficking, sexting, radicalization and blackmail.

She stressed that the changing nature of the digital environment calls for vigilance to protect children.

According to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency (RURA), the sector regulator, internet usage by Rwandans rose from 7 percent in 2011 to 62.5 percent in 2020.

Rwanda demonstrated its acknowledgment of the power of ICT as a true enabler of socioeconomic development by adopting the Child Online Policy in 2019, which envisions empowering all children to access the digital environment creatively, knowledgeably and safely.

The policy requires service providers to establish mechanisms to identify and report upsetting or unsuitable content by having transparent and robust monitoring systems for all online services. In setting up the policy, the government committed to setting up high-level data protection, having specific provisions for children with world-class reporting and takedown mechanisms