Rwanda Launches Mass Testing On COVID-19 In Kigali As Lockdown Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rwanda launches mass testing on COVID-19 in Kigali as lockdown begins

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Rwandan Ministry of Health on Sunday launched mass testing on COVID-19 for free in Kigali, the national capital, to help the country determine the prevalence of the virus spread.

The two-day exercise to run through Sunday aims to test at least 15 percent of adult residents in each cell or about 106,000 sampled residents who were earlier informed through local leaders and health officials, Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije briefed journalists at a testing site in Gasabo district.

Those found infected or with symptoms such as cough and high temperatures would be followed up with necessary treatment under home-based care, said Ngamije.

This will be the biggest mass testing for the virus the country ever held in terms of testing numbers, since its outbreak in March last year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

