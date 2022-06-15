UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Ready To Welcome Thousands On UK Migrant Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rwanda ready to welcome thousands on UK migrant deal

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rwandan government on Tuesday doubled down on its defence of a controversial deal to take in asylum seekers being expelled from Britain, saying it was ready to welcome thousands of migrants.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo described the agreement, which has been opposed by the UN and rights groups, as an "innovative programme".

"People may have their opinions about this programme depending on where they come from, or because of how this is portrayed in the media, but for us it is about being part of a solution to a broken global asylum system.

"We are doing this for the right reasons," Makolo told a press conference in Kigali.

"We don't think it is immoral to offer a home to people." A plane carrying a first batch of asylum seekers being deported from Britain to Rwanda was due to leave on Tuesday night despite court challenges to the UK's policy.

Makolo said she did not have an exact number of those expected to be on the flight, "but we are happy to host thousands of them over the lifespan of this programme".

"We do not consider living in Rwanda a punishment," she said. "We will do our best to make sure that the migrants are taken care of and that they are able to build a life here."

Related Topics

United Nations Kigali United Kingdom Rwanda May Media From Government Agreement Best Court

Recent Stories

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: ..

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

17 minutes ago
 National Security Committee clarified no evidence ..

National Security Committee clarified no evidence of conspiracy found: DG ISPR

17 minutes ago
 Joint venture of Chinese technology, Pakistani lab ..

Joint venture of Chinese technology, Pakistani labour to be a win-win situation: ..

17 minutes ago
 Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley ..

Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley boss

36 minutes ago
 Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

36 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results

Tennis: Berlin WTA results

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.