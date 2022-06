Rwanda ready to welcome thousands on UK migrant deal

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rwandan government on Tuesday doubled down on its defence of a controversial deal to take in asylum seekers being expelled from Britain, saying it was ready to welcome thousands of migrants.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo described the agreement, which has been opposed by the UN and rights groups, as an "innovative programme".

"People may have their opinions about this programme depending on where they come from, or because of how this is portrayed in the media, but for us it is about being part of a solution to a broken global asylum system.

"We are doing this for the right reasons," Makolo told a press conference in Kigali.

"We don't think it is immoral to offer a home to people." A plane carrying a first batch of asylum seekers being deported from Britain to Rwanda was due to leave on Tuesday night despite court challenges to the UK's policy.

Makolo said she did not have an exact number of those expected to be on the flight, "but we are happy to host thousands of them over the lifespan of this programme".

"We do not consider living in Rwanda a punishment," she said. "We will do our best to make sure that the migrants are taken care of and that they are able to build a life here."