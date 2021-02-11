UrduPoint.com
Rwanda Records Decrease Of Investment In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rwanda records decrease of investment in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

GIGALI,RWANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Rwanda recorded a decline of 47.1 percent of investments in 2020, from 2.46 billion U.S. Dollars in 2019 to 1.3 billion dollars, Rwanda Development board (RDB) said in a statement on Thursday.

RDB attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the global economy. According to the statement, real estate and construction and manufacturing accounted for 48 percent and 20 percent respectively of investments in 2020, and other sectors that attracted significant investments included agriculture, information communication technology (ICT), energy, mining and financial services.

Foreign direct investments contributed 51 percent of the total investments registered in 2020, while joint ventures and local investments contributed 29 percent and 20 percent, respectively, it said.

"The year 2020 was challenging for investment and business in general. Despite the global economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda registered significant investments in key sectors of our economy," said RDB CEO Claire Akamanzi according to statement issued on Thursday.

The government of Rwanda is committed to supporting businesses recover through initiatives like the economic recovery fund.However, the investment arm of the Rwandan government last week said 24 more companies from China were registered in Rwanda last year, bringing in investments totaling 300 million U.S. dollars.

