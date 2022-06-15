UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Says 'not Deterred' After UK Asylum Seeker Flight Cancelled

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Rwanda says 'not deterred' after UK asylum seeker flight cancelled

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rwandan government said on Wednesday it was still committed to taking in asylum seekers sent by the UK under a controversial deal after a first flight was cancelled following a European court ruling.

"We are not deterred by these developments. Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work," government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told AFP.

"The current situation of people making dangerous journeys cannot continue as it is causing untold suffering to so many," she said.

"Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country."A first flight was due to take off from Britain for the East African country late Tuesday but was cancelled after a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

The UK's policy of deporting asylum seekers to a country thousands of kilometres away has been branded "immoral" by church leaders in England and heavily criticised by the UN refugee agency and rights groups.

Related Topics

United Nations United Kingdom Rwanda Church From Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

1 hour ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.