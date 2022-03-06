Rwanda suspends night curfew as COVID-19 infections subside

KIGALI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Rwandan government has lifted a midnight-to-4 a.m. curfew on people's movement, effective Saturday for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

"Curfew is lifted. However, nightclubs, live bands, bars, receptions, and betting activities shall close by 2 a.m.

," said a cabinet communique issued by the Office of the Prime Minister late Friday.

The cabinet also decided that citizens and Rwanda residents must be fully vaccinated in order to access public places.

According to the communique, private businesses and public offices including social gatherings will operate at full capacity.

However, wearing a face mask in public places remains mandatory.