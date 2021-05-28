UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda To Start Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Rwanda to start second phase of COVID-19 vaccination

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Rwanda will start the second phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) said in a statement on Friday.

Following the first-phase rollout that vaccinated 350,400 people, Rwanda will start the new vaccination drive to fully immunize those who had received first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the statement said.

Rwanda has received an additional 247,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, including 117,600 doses donated by the government of France, it added.

On March 5, Rwanda launched the first phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting high-risk groups such as health workers, teachers, social workers, security personnel, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.

"We are calling upon all those who received their first dose to visit health centers for their second dose," RBC director general Sabin Nsanzimana told Xinhua in a phone interview on Friday.

The small central African nation plans to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of 2022, or some 8 million people, to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rwanda reached 26,843 on Thursday evening, with 25,453 recoveries and 351 deaths.

Related Topics

Immunity France Visit Rwanda March All Government Million

Recent Stories

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

43 seconds ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets US Decision to Abandon Open Skies ..

18 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

18 minutes ago

Meeting held at SCCI

24 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention to Investigate R ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.