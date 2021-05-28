Rwanda to start second phase of COVID-19 vaccination

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Rwanda will start the second phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) said in a statement on Friday.

Following the first-phase rollout that vaccinated 350,400 people, Rwanda will start the new vaccination drive to fully immunize those who had received first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the statement said.

Rwanda has received an additional 247,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, including 117,600 doses donated by the government of France, it added.

On March 5, Rwanda launched the first phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting high-risk groups such as health workers, teachers, social workers, security personnel, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.

"We are calling upon all those who received their first dose to visit health centers for their second dose," RBC director general Sabin Nsanzimana told Xinhua in a phone interview on Friday.

The small central African nation plans to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of 2022, or some 8 million people, to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rwanda reached 26,843 on Thursday evening, with 25,453 recoveries and 351 deaths.