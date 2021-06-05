Rwandan environment agency, private sector in partnership to tackle single-use plastics

KIGALI, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and Rwanda Private Sector Federation on Friday launched a partnership project aimed at tackling single-use plastics in the country.

The five-year Sustainable Management of Single-use Plastics Project was launched in Rwandan capital city Kigali during celebrations of the annual World Environment Day that falls on June 5.

Under the project, the private sector will support financial mobilization while REMA, an affiliate of the Rwandan Ministry of Environment, will provide technical support, according to a concept note.

"The project is part of our solution to prevent and reverse the loss of biodiversity due to plastic pollution," Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya said during the launch.

Mujawamariya meanwhile urged Rwandans to stop using illegal plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items to conserve the environment.