Rwandan tycoon had key genocide role, trial hears

The Hague, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Rwandan tycoon Felicien Kabuga played a "substantial" role in the 1994 genocide that shocked the world, prosecutors said at the opening of his trial in The Hague on Thursday.

Once one of Rwanda's richest men, the 87-year-old Kabuga used his vast wealth to set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to kill rival Tutsi "snakes" and supplied the murderous Interahamwe militia with machetes, the prosecution said.

The wheelchair-bound Kabuga himself refused to appear for his trial at the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals due to a dispute over his lawyer.

"Kabuga didn't need to wield a rifle or a machete at a roadblock, rather he supplied weapons in bulk and facilitated the training that prepared the Interahamwe to use them," prosecutor Rashid S. Rashid told the court.

"He didn't need to pick up a microphone to call for the extermination of the Tutsi on the radio, rather he founded, funded and served as president of... the radio station that broadcast genocidal propaganda across Rwanda."After decades on the run, Kabuga was arrested in France in 2020 and sent to a UN court to face charges over the killing of 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.